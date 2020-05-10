This week in monetary policy: Moldova, New Zealand, Belarus, Egypt and Mexico

By CentralBankNews.info

This week – May 10 through May 16 – central banks from 5 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Moldova, New Zealand, Belarus, Egypt and Mexico.

Romania’s central bank was originally scheduled to decide on monetary policy on May 12 but its board decided on March 20, when it cut the rate 50 basis points at an emergency meeting, to suspend scheduled monetary policy meetings “given the high degree of uncertainty” surrounding economic and financial developments.

Instead, the central bank’s board will meet to decide monetary policy when necessary.

Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.

