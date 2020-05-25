25 May

This week in monetary policy: Kyrgyzstan, Israel, Hungary, Kenya, Fiji, South Korea, Poland, Nigeria, Gambia, Bulgaria & Colombia

May 25, 2020

By CentralBankNews.info

    This week – May 24 through May 30 – central banks from 11 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Kyrgyz Republic, Israel, Hungary, Kenya, Fiji, South Korea, Poland, Nigeria, Gambia, Bulgaria and Colombia.
    The Central Bank of Nigeria had originally scheduled its monetary policy meetings for Monday and Tuesday, May 25 and May 26, but changed the meeting to a one-day meeting on Thursday, May 28 after Monday and Tuesday were declared Eid-el-Fitr holidays, which marks the end of the month-long Ramadan.
    The Central Bank of the Republic of Colombia normally doesn’t hold monetary policy meetings during the months of February, May, August and November. However, on May 13 it decided it would evaluate monetary policy and economic conditions in May, August and November this year due to the exceptional circumstances facing the country’s economy.
    Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.

    The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.

WEEK 22
MAY 24 – MAY 30, 2020:
KYRGYZSTAN 25-May 5.00% 0 75 4.25%
ISRAEL 25-May 0.10% -15 -15 0.25%          DM
HUNGARY 26-May 0.90% 0 0 0.90%          EM
KENYA 27-May 7.00% -25 -150 9.00%          FM
FIJI 28-May 0.25% 0 -25 0.50%
SOUTH KOREA 28-May 0.75% 0 -50 1.75%          EM
POLAND 28-May 0.50% -50 -50 1.50%          EM
NIGERIA 28-May 13.50% 0 0 13.50%          FM
GAMBIA 28-May 12.00% -50 -50 12.50%
BULGARIA 29-May 0.00% 0 0 0.00%          FM
COLOMBIA  29-May 3.25% -50 -100 4.25%          EM
    www.CentralBankNews.info

 

Economics & Fundamentals
Ray Dalio Suggests USA Is Entering A Period Of Decline And New World Order May 25, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders We find it interesting how researchers attempt to compare history, sometimes ancient history, to the applicable functions of today’s world and to attempt to translate the decline of empires in the past to what is happening in today’s…
Europe’s Pandemic Dilemma May 25, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - In the ongoing battle against the global pandemic, belated responses will result in huge human costs and massive economic damage. In Europe, losses are climaxing in the 2nd quarter of 2020. Before advanced economies – including those…
Why Bear-Market Rallies Are So Tricky May 25, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - Many stock market investors believe that prices have already bottomed. Numerous banks, brokers and financial firms have issued statements saying as much. Indeed, the May Elliott Wave Theorist, a monthly publication which has offered analysis…