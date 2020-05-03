03 May

This week in monetary policy: Honduras, Australia, Malaysia, Albania, Brazil, Chile, Norway, Serbia, UK, Czech Rep. & Peru

May 3, 2020

By CentralBankNews.info

    This week – May 3 through May 9 – central banks from 11 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Honduras, Australia, Malaysia, Albania, Brazil, Chile, Norway, Serbia, United Kingdom, Czech Republic and Peru.
    Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.
    The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.

WEEK 19
MAY 3 – MAY 9, 2020:
HONDURAS 4-May 4.50% -75 -100 5.75%
AUSTRALIA 5-May 0.25% 0 -50 1.50%          DM
MALAYSIA 5-May 2.50% -25 -50 3.00%          EM
ALBANIA 6-May 0.50% -50 -50 1.00%
BRAZIL 6-May 3.75% -50 -75 6.50%          EM
CHILE 6-May 0.50% -50 -125 3.00%          EM
NORWAY 7-May 0.25% -75 -125 1.00%          DM
SERBIA 7-May 1.50% -25 -75 3.00%          FM
UNITED KINGDOM 7-May 0.10% -15 -65 0.75%          DM
CZECH REP. 7-May 1.00% -75 -100 2.00%          EM
PERU 7-May 0.25% -100 -200 2.75%          EM
    www.CentralBankNews.info

 

Economics & Fundamentals Financial News
Oil price: futures markets warn it won’t recover after coronavirus May 2, 2020 - By Mark Shackleton, Lancaster University West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude went negative for the first time in history this month as oil traders got stuck between a mammoth oversupply and lack of places to store it. The international price of…
Gold and Silver: Pay Attention to This Noteworthy Record High May 1, 2020 - Here's what usually occurs in related financial markets when "big changes in social mood are afoot" By Elliott Wave International Related financial markets tend to move together. For example, gold and silver. Or, consider stocks. When the Dow Industrials are…
Fed Cut Equities Stimulus 86% This Week and Stocks Are Falling May 1, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders What happens to the global markets when the US Fed begins to weaken stimulus activity and when the global markets must begin to function on their own?  Are the global markets capable of sustaining current price levels without…