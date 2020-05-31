31 May

This week in monetary policy: Australia, Canada and the ECB

May 31, 2020

By CentralBankNews.info

    This week – May 31 through June 6 – central banks from three countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Australia, Canada and the European Central Bank from the euro area.
    Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.
    The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.
WEEK 23
MAY 31 – JUN 6, 2020:
AUSTRALIA 2-Jun 0.25% 0 -50 1.25%          DM
CANADA 3-Jun 0.25% 0 -150 1.75%          DM
EURO AREA 4-Jun 0.00% 0 0 0.00%          DM
