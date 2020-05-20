20 May

The US Dollar Continues to Decline. FOMC Meeting Minutes Are in the Spotlight

May 20, 2020

by JustForex

The US currency has continued to decline. The US dollar index (#DX) closed again in the negative zone (-0.32%). Investor sentiment has worsened after comments by Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, which were rather pessimistic. According to the official, additional assistance from the state will be required to restore the economy, and unemployment will affect the economy for many years to come.

Also, the effectiveness of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has been called into question. The STAT medical news website released a report according to which Moderna provided insufficient data to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine.

The demand for a single currency is supported by optimism about the French-German initiative to restore the European economy after the crisis caused by COVID-19. It should be recalled that countries want to create a €500bn fund. Today, investors will assess the FOMC meeting minutes, which may have a significant impact on the dynamics of currency majors.

The “black gold” prices are rising. Currently, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $32.10 mark per barrel. The US crude oil inventories will be published at 17:30.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Market indicators

Yesterday, there was the bearish sentiment in the US stock market: #SPY (-1.03%), #DIA (-1.51%), #QQQ (-0.25%).

The 10-year US government bonds yield has declined. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 0.69-0.70%.

The news feed on 2020.05.20:
  • – UK consumer price index at 09:00 (GMT+3:00);
    – Eurozone consumer price index at 12:00 (GMT+3:00);
    – Data on inflation in Canada at 15:30 (GMT+3:00);
    – FOMC meeting minutes at 21:00 (GMT+3:00).

by JustForex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Gold, Silver, Miners Teater On The Brink Of A Breakout May 20, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - This week has been a wild and emotional one and it’s just started! With Monday’s big pop in the stock indexes, the big rally was based on vaccine news and bullish comments from the fed, convincing most…
And Here Comes Whirlaway!: What Silver and the Horse Have in Common May 19, 2020 - Sector expert Michael Ballanger anticipates the come-from-behind winning run of silver. By The Gold Report - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   05/18/2020 In the late 1930s, a young stallion was born in Lexington, Ky., at the legendary Calumet Farm,…
An Eye-Opening Perspective: Emerging Markets and Epidemics May 19, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - People across the entire planet remain very much aware of the COVID-19 health threat. The global disruption associated with the pandemic far surpasses other major health scares in modern history. Even so, you may recall…