The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.05.21

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.09231

Open: 1.09794

% chg. over the last day: +0.51

Day’s range: 1.09523 – 1.09818

52 wk range: 1.0777 – 1.1494

The single currency has continued to grow against the greenback. EUR/USD quotes have set new local highs. Investors assess the FOMC meeting minutes. The regulator plans to keep rates near zero until there is confidence in a stable recovery in the US economy. At the moment, the EUR/USD currency pair is consolidating in the range of 1.0950-1.0990. A trading instrument has the potential for further growth. We expect important economic releases from Germany, the Eurozone and the US. We recommend opening positions from key levels.

News background on 2020.05.21:

– A number of indicators on economic activity in Germany and the Eurozone at 10:30 (GMT+3:00) and 11:00 (GMT+3:00), respectively;

– Initial jobless claims in the US at 15:30 (GMT+3:00);

– Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index at 15:30 (GMT+3:00);

– Existing home sales in the US at 17:00 (GMT+3:00).

We also recommend paying attention to speeches by the Fed Chairman and the FOMC representatives.

Indicators signal the power of buyers: the price has fixed above 50 MA and 100 MA.

The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, but below the signal line, which gives a weak signal to buy EUR/USD.

Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is above the %D line, which indicates the bullish sentiment.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.0950, 1.0920, 1.0900

Resistance levels: 1.0990, 1.1030, 1.1060

If the price fixes above 1.0990, further growth of EUR/USD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 1.1030-1.1050.

An alternative could be a drop in EUR/USD quotes to 1.0920-1.0900.