29 May

Stimulus packages to steadily boost the price of Bitcoin

May 29, 2020

By George Prior

The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is set to rise due to the limitations of record-shattering stimulus packages, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest financial advisory and fintech organizations.

The comments from Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere Group, come as the European Commission on Wednesday proposed a €750 billion ($826 billion) stimulus package to help the EU towards economic recovery.

In addition, in the U.S., the House passed a record-breaking $3 trillion relief package. Other countries’ central banks, including those in China, Japan and Australia, have taken similar measures.

Mr Green says: “The steps being taken by governments and central banks around the world to boost their respective economies can be expected to trigger a steady increase in the price of Bitcoin.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





“As the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, this will have the effect of bringing up the wider crypto sector too.

“By printing huge sums of helicopter money to push into financial systems, traditional currency becomes devalued.

“Bitcoin, of course, cannot simply be printed. Indeed, it is living up to its reputation as ‘digital gold.’ Like the safe-haven precious metal, it’s widely accepted as being a store of value and is valued for its scarcity.”

He continues: “There’s also the legitimate concern over inflation.

“Governments are promising literally boundless stimulus.  This money has to go somewhere, so will prices rise? Many experts are expressing fears about a longer-term inflationary boom.

“To hedge against inflation risks, it is likely that more and more investors will increase their exposure to Bitcoin and other digital currencies, driving up prices.”

A high-profile cryptocurrency advocate, Nigel Green has recently noted that looking beyond the current macro climate, we will see an upward, long-term trajectory in the price of Bitcoin due to real-world issues it addresses and increasing adoption.

The deVere CEO concludes: “By the printing of never-seen-before amounts of money, traditional currencies are devalued, inflation fears rise, and crypto prices will steadily increase.”

About:

deVere Group is one of the world’s largest independent advisors of specialist global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients.  It has a network of more than 70 offices across the world, over 80,000 clients and $12bn under advisement.

 

Cryptocurrencies Financial News
Biden, Keystone XL and a Green New Deal could shake up Canada’s energy industry May 29, 2020 - By Warren Mabee, Queen's University, Ontario U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden recently reiterated his desire to stop the Keystone XL oil pipeline project. “I’ve been against Keystone from the beginning. It is tarsands that we don’t need — that…
The Inflation-Deflation Conundrum May 28, 2020 - Sector expert Michael Ballanger considers what the post-pandemic world could look like in the aftermath of central bank actions. By The Gold Report - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   05/26/2020 As I sit here on the shores of lovely…
M2 Velocity Collapses – Could A Bottom In Capital Velocity Be Setting Up? May 28, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - M2 Velocity is the measurement of capital circulating within the economy.  The faster capital circulates within the economy, the more that capital is being deployed within the economy to create output and opportunities for economic growth.  When…