ORANGE Analysis: Lower crop forecast bullish for orange price

May 14, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Lower crop forecast bullish for orange price

Orange juice is trading near a fourteen-month high after a surge following coronavirus outbreak. Demand for orange juice increased as many consumers consider its nutrients and high vitamin C content boost human immune system. And recent Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service ( NASS ) May crop forecast projects a decrease in oranges and grapefruit production. The USDA predicted Florida Orange production at 69.7 million boxes, down 1 percent from the April forecast. According to NASS, this will be 3 percent less than last season’s revised final production if realized. Lower supply estimates are bullish orange price. On the other hand, a reversal to old consumption habits as coronavirus infection concerns subside is a downside risk for orange price.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Neutral
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 119.95
Stop loss Below 110.21

