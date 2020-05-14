ORANGE Analysis: Lower crop forecast bullish for orange price

By IFCMarkets
Lower crop forecast bullish for orange price
Orange juice is trading near a fourteen-month high after a surge following coronavirus outbreak. Demand for orange juice increased as many consumers consider its nutrients and high vitamin C content boost human immune system. And recent Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service ( NASS ) May crop forecast projects a decrease in oranges and grapefruit production. The USDA predicted Florida Orange production at 69.7 million boxes, down 1 percent from the April forecast. According to NASS, this will be 3 percent less than last season’s revised final production if realized. Lower supply estimates are bullish orange price. On the other hand, a reversal to old consumption habits as coronavirus infection concerns subside is a downside risk for orange price.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Neutral
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 119.95
|Stop loss
|Below 110.21
