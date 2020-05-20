NZDUSD Analysis: Rising GDT index bullish for NZDUSD

By IFCMarkets
Rising GDT index bullish for NZDUSD
The GDT price index rose: it rose 1% after 0.8% decrease two weeks ago. The rising average price of the 9 dairy products indicates increase in export income, this is bullish for NZDUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 0.6133
|Stop loss
|Below 0.6083
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter