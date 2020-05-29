29 May

NZDUSD Analysis: Improving New Zealand business sentiment bullish for NZDUSD

May 29, 2020

By IFCMarkets

New Zealand business confidence improved in a May: it rose to -41.8 points after edging up to -45.6 in April. Readings above 0.0 indicate optimism, below indicate pessimism. This is bullish for NZDUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0.6226
Stop loss Below 0.6188

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

