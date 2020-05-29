NZDUSD Analysis: Improving New Zealand business sentiment bullish for NZDUSD

By IFCMarkets
Improving New Zealand business sentiment bullish for NZDUSD
New Zealand business confidence improved in a May: it rose to -41.8 points after edging up to -45.6 in April. Readings above 0.0 indicate optimism, below indicate pessimism. This is bullish for NZDUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 0.6226
|Stop loss
|Below 0.6188
