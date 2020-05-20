News on the Covid-19 vaccine affects quotes

Gold rises in price for the 2nd day in a row amid investors’ doubts about the rapid development of a vaccine against coronavirus, large-scale monetary emission of the world’s major central banks to support their economies and the risks of a negative rate by the US Federal Reserve, which now stands at 0.25%. The proceedings of the Fed’s April meeting, which will be published this evening, may have an impact on the dynamics of gold and oil.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.