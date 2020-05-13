13 May

Kiwi Has Collapsed After the RBNZ Meeting. Investors Expect a Press Conference of the Fed Chairman

May 13, 2020

by JustForex

During yesterday’s trading session, the US dollar weakened against a basket of currency majors. The US dollar index (#DX) closed in the negative zone (-0.31%). The greenback demand has declined before Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech. Financial market participants are worried that the US may introduce negative interest rates in the future. Yesterday, US President Donald Trump called on the Fed to cut rates to negative values.

The New Zealand dollar has collapsed sharply during the Asian trading session. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided on a key interest rate and left it unchanged at 0.25%. At the same time, the regulator doubled the volume of bonds to be purchased as part of the quantitative easing program and announced a possible transition to negative interest rates amid the economic consequences of coronavirus. So far, rates will remain at the current level, but their reduction is quite likely.

The “black gold” prices are consolidating. At the moment, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $25.25 mark per barrel. At 17:30 (GMT+03:00), the US crude oil inventories will be published.

Market indicators

Yesterday, there was the bearish sentiment in the US stock market: #SPY (-1.99%), #DIA (-1.85%), #QQQ (-2.09%).

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





The 10-year US government bonds yield has fallen again. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 0.66-0.67%.

The news feed on 2020.05.13:
  • – UK GDP data at 09:00 (GMT+03:00);
  • – UK manufacturing production at 09:00 (GMT+03:00);
  • – Producer price index in the US at 15:30 (GMT+03:00).

by JustForex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Small-Cap Stocks (Russell 2k) Are Headed For A Double Dip? May 12, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Our research team believes the Russell 2000 is leading the way in terms of technical analysis and future expectations.  While the NASDAQ has rallied as a result of US Fed stimulus and foreign investor activity, the Russell…
Technical Analyst: Silver’s Massive Undervaluation Relative to Gold Makes It Irresistible May 12, 2020 - Technical analyst Clive Maund explains why he's bullish on silver. By The Gold Report - Source: Clive Maund for Streetwise Reports   05/11/2020 The way you see silver now depends on whether you see a glass that is half empty or…
The Tragedy of Missed of COVID-19 Opportunities May 12, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - As China’s economy is rebounding, the belated COVID-19 mobilization in the United States and Europe has resulted in huge human and economic damage. New policy plunders could make the situation much worse globally. My new report, “The…