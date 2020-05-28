28 May

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 28.05.2020 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

May 28, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after growing towards the resistance level and forming a Shooting Star pattern, EURUSD is not expected to reverse. We may assume that after a slight correction the price may continue growing towards 1.1075.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





As we can see in the H4 chart, after re-testing the resistance level and forming a Harami pattern, USDJPY has started to reverse. The current situation implies that after a slight correction the market may break the resistance level and continue moving upwards. In this case, the upside target may be 108.40. However, there might be another scenario according to which the instrument may fall and return to 107.50.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURGBP, “Euro vs. Great Britain Pound”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the pair is testing the resistance level again. After forming a Shooting Star pattern, EURGBP is reversing. The correctional target is at 0.8935. After that, the instrument may continue the ascending tendency. In this case, the upside target may be at 0.9055.

EURGBP

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
M2 Velocity Collapses – Could A Bottom In Capital Velocity Be Setting Up? May 28, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - M2 Velocity is the measurement of capital circulating within the economy.  The faster capital circulates within the economy, the more that capital is being deployed within the economy to create output and opportunities for economic growth.  When…
Stocks: What to Make of the Day-Trading Frenzy May 28, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International Many stock market investors believe that prices have already bottomed. Numerous banks, brokers and financial firms have issued statements saying as much. Indeed, the May Elliott Wave Theorist, a monthly publication which has offered analysis of…
Mexican workers in US are sending record money home despite coronavirus-related economic shutdowns May 28, 2020 - By Araby Smyth, University of Kentucky One might think Mexican immigrants in the U.S. would be sending less money home to their families as a result of the coronavirus. The 11.2 million people of Mexican origin living in the United…