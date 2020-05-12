12 May

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 12.05.2020 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

May 12, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after falling towards the support level and forming a Hammer pattern, EURUSD has completed the correction towards the support level. We may assume that later the price may grow towards 1.0910 to continue the ascending tendency. At the same time, there is another scenario, which implies that the price may continue falling to reach 1.0740.

EURUSD


USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after completing a significant growth, USDJPY has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. However, the reversal signal seems to be false and the pair may yet resume moving upwards after a slight pullback. In this case, the upside target may be 108.00.

USDJPY


EURGBP, “Euro vs. Great Britain Pound”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming another Hammer pattern and rebounding from the support level, EURGBP is moving towards the resistance area. We may assume that later the pair may form one more slight correction and then continue moving towards the resistance level. In this case, the upside target may be at 0.8835. Still, one shouldn’t exclude an opposite scenario, which implies that the instrument may return to the support level; the downside target is at 0.8690.

EURGBP

