07 May

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 07.05.2020 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

May 7, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after falling towards the support level and forming a Hammer pattern, EURUSD is reversing. We may assume that later the price may rebound towards 1.0920 to continue the ascending tendency. At the same time, there is another scenario, which implies that the price may continue falling to reach 1.0740.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY is testing the support level. By now, it has formed several reversal patterns, including Harami. However, the reversal signal seems to be false and the pair may yet resume moving downwards after a slight pullback. In this case, the downside target may be 105.80.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURGBP, “Euro vs. Great Britain Pound”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming another Hammer pattern and rebounding from the support level, EURGBP continues growing. We may assume that later the pair may form one more slight correction and then continue moving towards the resistance level. In this case, the upside target may be at 0.8813. Still, one shouldn’t exclude an opposite scenario, which implies that the instrument may return to the support level; the downside target is at 0.8690.

EURGBP

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Urgent Storage Concerns Weighing On Crude May 7, 2020 - By Orbex Inventories Rise Again The latest data from the Energy Information Administration this week revealed a further surplus in US crude inventories, which have now risen for 15 straight weeks. The EIA reported that in the week ending May…
Coronavirus shows why Canada must reduce its dependence on the U.S. May 6, 2020 - By Philippe Lagassé, Carleton University and Srdjan Vucetic, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa Canadian foreign policy has long embraced both a deep continental relationship with the United States and a devotion to liberal internationalism. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the…
Why April was Wall Street’s best month in decades – despite dismal Mainstreet news May 6, 2020 - By Kim Kaivanto, Lancaster University At times the contrast between the real economy and the stock market is striking. For US stocks, April was their best month since 1987, while at the same time real economic indicators – such as…