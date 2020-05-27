Investors expect the US reaction to new protests in Hong Kong

On Tuesday, US stock indexes rose without any particular reasons. A number of US states have lifted or softened quarantine. Of course, this is good for the economy, but some market participants fear the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Yesterday, the shares of those companies that lagged far behind the positive dynamics of the indices (financial, industrial and oil and gas sectors) were the leaders of growth. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase stocks soared 9% and 7%. Securities of United Airlines (+ 16.3%), American Airlines (+ 14.7%), Southwest Airlines (+ 12.6%) advanced. While the stocks of companies that previously were in the lead, fell yesterday: Microsoft (-1.1%), Apple (-2.2%). The S&P 500 index tested the psychological level of 3000 points, but so far could not gain a foothold above it. Now, futures for US stock indexes have risen. Japanese Nikkei 225 index today rose for the third time in a row and updated the monthly maximum. European stock indexes also advanced today. The statement by the ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel about a possible increase in currency issue to support the European economy slightly weakened the euro, but had a great positive effect on stock prices. The intention of the European Commission to develop an economic stimulus plan in the amount of 1 trillion euros was another positive factor.