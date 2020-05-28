28 May

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.05.2020 (BTCUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD)

May 28, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 9142.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 9015.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 9775.00. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 8705.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 8105.00.

BTCUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





USDCAD is trading at 1.3766; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3775 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3575. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3895. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3985. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of the Triangle pattern and fix below 1.3675.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6187; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6165 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6315. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6120. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6030.

NZDUSD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
M2 Velocity Collapses – Could A Bottom In Capital Velocity Be Setting Up? May 28, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - M2 Velocity is the measurement of capital circulating within the economy.  The faster capital circulates within the economy, the more that capital is being deployed within the economy to create output and opportunities for economic growth.  When…
Stocks: What to Make of the Day-Trading Frenzy May 28, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International Many stock market investors believe that prices have already bottomed. Numerous banks, brokers and financial firms have issued statements saying as much. Indeed, the May Elliott Wave Theorist, a monthly publication which has offered analysis of…
Mexican workers in US are sending record money home despite coronavirus-related economic shutdowns May 28, 2020 - By Araby Smyth, University of Kentucky One might think Mexican immigrants in the U.S. would be sending less money home to their families as a result of the coronavirus. The 11.2 million people of Mexican origin living in the United…