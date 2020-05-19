19 May

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 19.05.2020 (AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD)

May 19, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.6525; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6485 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6605. Another signal is favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6445. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6355.

AUDUSD
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.3942; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.4005 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3855. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.4055. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4145.

USDCAD
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6050; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6015 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6125. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.5975. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.5905.

NZDUSD

