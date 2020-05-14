14 May

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.05.2020 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF)

May 14, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.0806; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.0835 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0645. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.0915. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.0995. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.0765.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.2196; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2445 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2095. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2335. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2405.

GBPUSD
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9730; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9695 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9815. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9655. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9545. To confirm further growth and completion of an Inverted Head & Shoulders reversal pattern, the asset must break 0.9745.

USDCHF

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
