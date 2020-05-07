Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.05.2020 (EURUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.0801; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bearish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.0835 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0645. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.0955. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1045.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 106.26; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 106.50 and then resume moving downwards to reach 105.55. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 106.80. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 107.55.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 9288.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 9110.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 9665.00. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 8845.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 7995.00.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.