07 May

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.05.2020 (EURUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD)

May 7, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.0801; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bearish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.0835 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0645. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.0955. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1045.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





USDJPY is trading at 106.26; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 106.50 and then resume moving downwards to reach 105.55. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 106.80. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 107.55.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 9288.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 9110.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 9665.00. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 8845.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 7995.00.

BTCUSD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Urgent Storage Concerns Weighing On Crude May 7, 2020 - By Orbex Inventories Rise Again The latest data from the Energy Information Administration this week revealed a further surplus in US crude inventories, which have now risen for 15 straight weeks. The EIA reported that in the week ending May…
Coronavirus shows why Canada must reduce its dependence on the U.S. May 6, 2020 - By Philippe Lagassé, Carleton University and Srdjan Vucetic, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa Canadian foreign policy has long embraced both a deep continental relationship with the United States and a devotion to liberal internationalism. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the…
Why April was Wall Street’s best month in decades – despite dismal Mainstreet news May 6, 2020 - By Kim Kaivanto, Lancaster University At times the contrast between the real economy and the stock market is striking. For US stocks, April was their best month since 1987, while at the same time real economic indicators – such as…