Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 01.05.2020 (XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1670.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bearish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1697.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1610.00. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the downside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1720.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1765.00.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.2558; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2530 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2705. Another signal in favor of further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2425. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2335.





EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.0951; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.0890 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1025. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0825. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.0745.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.