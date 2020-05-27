27 May

Grain Analysis: Several factors can contribute to higher grain prices

May 27, 2020

Several factors can contribute to higher grain prices

Several factors at once can contribute to the growth in grain prices. A possible softening of US-Chinese trade disputes would encourage China’s purchase of grain from the US. The rise in world oil prices causes higher fuel prices for tractors and combine-harvesters, which increases the farmers’ expenses and the net cost of grain. Removing quarantine in the world major countries contributes to the restoration of world grain trade and enhances the activity of buyers. Since the Grain_4 personal composite instrument is a portfolio of 4 different instruments, technical analysis can be an important factor in predicting its dynamics.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 365
Stop loss Below 350

