Grain Analysis: Several factors can contribute to higher grain prices

By IFCMarkets
Several factors can contribute to higher grain prices
Several factors at once can contribute to the growth in grain prices. A possible softening of US-Chinese trade disputes would encourage China’s purchase of grain from the US. The rise in world oil prices causes higher fuel prices for tractors and combine-harvesters, which increases the farmers’ expenses and the net cost of grain. Removing quarantine in the world major countries contributes to the restoration of world grain trade and enhances the activity of buyers. Since the Grain_4 personal composite instrument is a portfolio of 4 different instruments, technical analysis can be an important factor in predicting its dynamics.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 365
|Stop loss
|Below 350
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
