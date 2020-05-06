Gold Prices Continue To Trade Flat

By Orbex
Gold prices are likely to continue to trade within the levels of 1712.47 and 1691.76.
This comes as risk appetite is improving slightly. With prices trading within the said levels, the bias also remains mixed.
There is scope for both an upside or a downside breakout. However, prices need to post a convincing close above the ranges to mark further direction to the trend.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
The lower high formation, of course, adds to the downside bias, but with the support at 1691.76 holding up, for now, we expect the consolidation to continue.
By Orbex