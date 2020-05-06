06 May

Gold Prices Continue To Trade Flat

May 6, 2020

By Orbex

Gold prices are likely to continue to trade within the levels of 1712.47 and 1691.76.

This comes as risk appetite is improving slightly. With prices trading within the said levels, the bias also remains mixed.

There is scope for both an upside or a downside breakout. However, prices need to post a convincing close above the ranges to mark further direction to the trend.

The lower high formation, of course, adds to the downside bias, but with the support at 1691.76 holding up, for now, we expect the consolidation to continue.

Financial News Metals
Why April was Wall Street’s best month in decades – despite dismal Mainstreet news May 6, 2020 - By Kim Kaivanto, Lancaster University At times the contrast between the real economy and the stock market is striking. For US stocks, April was their best month since 1987, while at the same time real economic indicators – such as…
Technical Analysis Points To Key Reversal Of Global Markets May 6, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders Recently, we received a number of email messages and comments regarding our recent Bitcoin article and how we attempted to explain the market trend/technical analysis.  It appears we were not making our interpretation very clear for our friends…
Report on COVID-19 Human Costs and Economic Damage May 6, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock       The belated COVID-19 mobilization has resulted in historical human costs and a major economic damage. If right policies are further ignored, a multi-year global contraction could follow. My report on the pandemic has been released [here’s the…