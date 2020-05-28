Global stock averages target key resistance levels

By Michael Kuchar

The major global stock averages are all focusing in on key levels from the March bearish acceleration that occurred as the COVID-19 pandemic spread from Asia into Europe and the US.

that occurred as the COVID-19 pandemic spread from Asia into Europe and the US. The extremely robust rallies seen by the major share indices from March through April have started to resume since mid-May, with many averages hitting new multiweek highs, above April peaks, but also overcoming important resistance factors, we will examine below.

Moreover, there are further, more significant upside targets now in the crosshairs, above which could trigger more bullish activity.

Here we spotlight the S&P 500 (the US benchmark), the UK FTSE 100 and the pan-European benchmark, the EURO STOXX 50.

S&P 500 bull threat: Growing bull threat to key 3137.0 target

A push higher Wednesday to overcome the 3019.75 and then the 3037.0 level after a dip and bounce from just above our 2959.25 support, from 2965.5, then a push still higher overnight into Thursday up to 3053.75 to renew upside forces from this week’s rally above the 2976.25 cycle peak and the psychological/ option barrier at 3000.0, to keep the risk still higher Thursday.

Intermediate-term upside risks:

Above 3137.0 would see an intermediate-term bull trend to target 3397.5 then maybe 3500.0.

4 Hour S&P 500 Future Chart

FTSE 100 bull threat: Aiming higher for the key 6282-6398 March bear gap

A strong advance Wednesday to reverse the Tuesday setback and just overcome that session’s peak at 6160, and then another push higher overnight into Thursday through the cycle high at 6191 to 6229, to reinforce last Friday’s bullish Hammer candlestick rebound from 5885 (just above our 5866 support level), to keep the risk higher Thursday.

Intermediate-term upside risks:

Above 6398 would switch the intermediate-term outlook from bearish to neutral and through 6871.5 to a bullish trend.

4 Hour FTSE 100 Future Chart

EURO STOXX 50 bull threat: Bull threat intact to key runaway gap at 3104-93

A Wednesday surge to overcome the late April peak at 3020 and stop exactly at our 3059 resistance level, but then another push higher overnight into Thursday through here to 3081, to build on this week’s robust advance to overcome the May swing peak at 2945 after last Friday’s rebound from new support at 2844, to keep the risk higher Thursday.

Intermediate-term upside risks:

Above 3193 sees an intermediate-term shift to a range and above 3467 to a bull trend.

4 Hour EURO STOXX 50 Future Chart

About the Author:

Michael is an experienced financial trader using Forex, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies. In addition to trading, he runs businesses, trains traders and develops trading technology products. His other passions are boxing and traveling.