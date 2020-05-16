Ghana holds rate but buys government Covid-19 bond

Ghana’s central bank left its monetary policy rate steady at 14.50 percent due to elevated risks to inflation after an exaggerated rise in food prices following two episodes of panic buying of food before fumigation of markets across the country and the partial lockdown in the two largest cities.

The Bank of Ghana (BOG), which cut its policy rate by 150 basis points in March and the primary reserve requirement, said the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reduced economic growth, and petroleum revenue shortfalls from lower oil prices had put a severe strain on the government’s budget and the current conditions in domestic debt markets would not allow financing of the gap without significantly raising interest rates.

Under the bank’s emergency financing provisions, which permits it to increase the limit of purchases of government securities, BOG said it had purchased the government’s COVID-19 relief bond with a face value of 5.5 billion cedi at the monetary policy rate with a 10-year tenor and a 2-year moratorium of principal and interest.

BOG added it was ready to continue with its asset purchase program up to 10 billion cedi in line with the current estimates of the financing gap from the pandemic.

In addition, BOG said it would lower the primary reserve ratio for savings and loan companies, and rural and community banks to 6 percent from 8 percent and the reserve ratio for micro finance companies to 8 percent from 10 percent, helping release liquidity to the SDI sector, or the specialized deposit-taking institutions which provides financing to small households and businesses.

Ghana’s inflation rate jumped to 10.6 percent in April from 7.8 percent in March, beyond BOG’s inflation target band, as food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 14.4 percent while non-food inflation rose to 7.7 percent.

But BOG, which targets inflation at a midpoint of 8.0 percent within a range of plus/minus 2 percentage points, said it expects this rise in inflation peak in the second quarter and then return to the disinflation path in following quarters, settling within its target range by the end of the year.

“On the growth outlook, baseline projections show a sharp downturn in GDP growth with the economy operating below capacity in the medium-term,” BOG said.



“Global Developments The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted economic activity, created uncertainty, and weakened global growth conditions. Countries have imposed restrictions and social distancing measures, and in some cases lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus. These measures have come at a cost to the global economy forcing fiscal and monetary authorities to implement unprecedented policy measures to deal with the economic fallout. For instance, the U.S. Fed cut its policy rate by 150 basis points to a range of 0-0.25 percent in March 2020 and made US$1.5 trillion available for short-term interbank lending among other liquidity measures. The U.S. Treasury has also introduced various stimulus initiatives to support health institutions, frontline health workers, households, and businesses. Finally, multilateral institutions like the IMF and World Bank, and the G20 have also introduced loans and debt initiatives to support vulnerable countries in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the weak growth prospects, the inability of OPEC+ to agree on production cuts led to the collapse of oil prices, further sending shock waves across financial markets. Events related to the spread of the pandemic and its impact are still evolving and the heightened uncertainty has added to the challenge of assessing the overall economic impact. External Sector Developments Notwithstanding the unfavourable global developments, the performance of the external sector has been strong in the first quarter of 2020, reflecting in a higher trade surplus and higher capital inflows. The trade balance recorded a surplus of US$936.4 million (1.4% of GDP) compared with a surplus of US$642.4 million (1.0% of GDP) recorded for the same period in 2019. This outturn was on account of lower imports and a marginal fall in export receipts. The lower oil imports value is primarily as a result of a switch in the energy generation mix in favour of domestically produced gas. Demand for non-oil imports also dropped in line with the slowdown in economic activity. The Government of Ghana ’s decision to access the Eurobond market earlier in the year, and the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) financing from the IMF resulted in a build-up in reserves of US$1.5 billion (2.2% of GDP). Gross International Reserves therefore increased from a level of US$8.4 billion at the end of December 2019 to US$10.3 billion at the end of April 2020, sufficient to provide 4.8 months of imports cover. This strong reserve position has helped to ensure stability in the foreign exchange market even as external financing conditions tighten and emerging and frontier economies see capital flow reversals as a result of the heightened global uncertainty. 5. To further boost foreign exchange liquidity, the Bank of Ghana (BOG) has concluded a US$1 billion Repurchase Agreement (Repo) facility with the U.S. Federal Reserve under its Repo facility for Foreign and International Monetary Authorities (FIMA Repo Facility). This facility is expected to be available for at least six months, provides an important foreign exchange buffer to boost dollar liquidity amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, and will further enhance the BO G’s dollar liquidity. Real Sector Developments 6. Leading indicators of economic activity during the first quarter of the year suggests some slowdown, reflecting the restrictions, social distancing, and the partial lockdown measures introduced by the government in the middle of March. Retail sales picked up in March 2020 due to panic buying which preceded the partial lockdown, while consumption, proxied by Domestic VAT receipts, dipped. The slow conditions in economic activity is reflected in port activities and a sharp decline in tourist arrivals. The slowdown also affected the private sector’s contributions to social security. As a result of these developments, the Bank of Ghana’s Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) contracted by 2.2 percent in March 2020, compared to a growth of 5.6 percent for the corresponding period of 2019. Preliminary estimates by the Bank of Ghana shows that growth in 2020 is likely to be between 2.0 and 2.5 percent. Fiscal Developments 7. Provisional data for the first quarter on the execution of the budget show a widening of the deficit relative to what was observed for the same period in 2019. As at the end of the first quarter, a deficit, equivalent to 3.4 percent of GDP has been recorded compared with a deficit target of 1.9 per cent of GDP. The larger deficit is explained by shortfalls in tax revenues — on the back of shortfalls in international trade taxes, taxes on goods and services and taxes on income and property in response to unfavourable external and domestic conditions — and higher pace of spending, which included some unbudgeted COVID-19 related expenditure. The expanded deficit led to an increase in the debt stock to 59.3 percent of GDP at the end of March 2020. Monetary and Banking Sector Developments The lockdown resulted in a decline in currency as consumers resorted to the use of electronic modes of payment. General economic uncertainty reduced demand for credit, as commercial banks tightened their credit stance. As a result, credit to the private sector remained virtually flat during the period. Broad money supply (M2+) slowed significantly to 13.5 percent in March 2020, compared with 21.6 percent growth a year ago. The latest stress tests conducted in April 2020 suggest that banks are strong and resilient and are well-positioned to withstand mild to moderate liquidity and credit shocks on the basis of strong capital buffers and high liquidity positions. Capital Adequacy Ratio is well above the revised regulatory floor of 11.5 percent. However, the industry NPL ratio has inched up during the quarter, reflecting the emerging impact of the pandemic on low credit growth and higher loan provisioning. So far, banks are also responding positively to the recently-announced policy initiatives to support the economy by reducing lending rates and supporting credit growth, as well as offering moratoriums on loan repayments to cushion customers. Price Developments 10. After remaining flat at 7.8 percent for three consecutive readings (January-March 2020), headline inflation jumped up in April to 10.6 percent — outside the Bank’s inflation target band . The sharp rise in inflation is attributed to increased demand for food items stemming from the two panic-buying episodes preceding the market fumigation exercises across the country and the partial lockdown in both Accra and Kumasi — the two largest cities. This led to exaggerated food prices in April. Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices rose to 14.4 percent, significantly higher than the 8.4 percent recorded in March 2020. Non-food inflation increased to 7.7 percent in April 2020 from 7.5 percent in March 2020. Decision 11. The Bank’s latest forecast points to elevated risks to the inflation outlook in the forecast horizon, underscored by the recent jump in headline inflation. On the downside, relief measures on water and electricity tariffs and declining crude oil prices are likely to ease price pressures in the outlook. The recent rise in inflation is projected to peak in the second quarter and begin to return to the disinflation path in subsequent quarters with inflation settling within the medium-term target band by the end of the year. On the growth outlook, baseline projections show a sharp downturn in GDP growth with the economy operating below capacity in the medium-term. Under the circumstances and given the balance of risks to inflation and growth, the Committee decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 14.5 percent. Additional Policy Measures A. Budget Financing

www.CentralBankNews.info

