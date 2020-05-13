13 May

GBPUSD Shows No Signs Of A Breakout Yet

May 13, 2020

By Orbex

The Pound sterling continues to trade flat with prices drifting above the lower support level of the range at 1.2277.

With the minor resistance level at 1.2423 coming in, to the upside, GBPUSD could continue to drift sideways.

For the moment, the minor falling trend line will be key.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





A successful upside breakout could confirm near term gains towards the 1.2423 level which could open up for a test back to the upper end of the range at 1.2485.

By Orbex

 

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Small-Cap Stocks (Russell 2k) Are Headed For A Double Dip? May 12, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Our research team believes the Russell 2000 is leading the way in terms of technical analysis and future expectations.  While the NASDAQ has rallied as a result of US Fed stimulus and foreign investor activity, the Russell…
Technical Analyst: Silver’s Massive Undervaluation Relative to Gold Makes It Irresistible May 12, 2020 - Technical analyst Clive Maund explains why he's bullish on silver. By The Gold Report - Source: Clive Maund for Streetwise Reports   05/11/2020 The way you see silver now depends on whether you see a glass that is half empty or…
The Tragedy of Missed of COVID-19 Opportunities May 12, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - As China’s economy is rebounding, the belated COVID-19 mobilization in the United States and Europe has resulted in huge human and economic damage. New policy plunders could make the situation much worse globally. My new report, “The…