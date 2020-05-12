GBPUSD Recovers From The Initial Slump

By Orbex
The pound sterling briefly accelerated the declines intraday. However, price quickly reversed the gains following a test to the lower support level at 1.2277, just a few pips higher.
The sideways range between 1.2485 and 1.2277 will most likely continue for GBPUSD.
Unless there is a strong breakout, we do not see much progress in the near term.
For the moment, the minor resistance level at 1.2423 will be the short term target.
