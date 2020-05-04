04 May

GBPUSD Drops Back To Retest Breakout Level

May 4, 2020

By Orbex

The Pound sterling gave back some of the gains from late last week into Friday’s close.

GBPUSD was down 0.82% on the day as price settled near 1.2487.

This drop marks a retest of the breakout level which served as resistance.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





A retest of this level for support could see price action to regain the bullish momentum.

The upside target at 1.2686 will be the next level of interest for buyers.

By Orbex

 

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Oil price: futures markets warn it won’t recover after coronavirus May 2, 2020 - By Mark Shackleton, Lancaster University West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude went negative for the first time in history this month as oil traders got stuck between a mammoth oversupply and lack of places to store it. The international price of…
Gold and Silver: Pay Attention to This Noteworthy Record High May 1, 2020 - Here's what usually occurs in related financial markets when "big changes in social mood are afoot" By Elliott Wave International Related financial markets tend to move together. For example, gold and silver. Or, consider stocks. When the Dow Industrials are…
Fed Cut Equities Stimulus 86% This Week and Stocks Are Falling May 1, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders What happens to the global markets when the US Fed begins to weaken stimulus activity and when the global markets must begin to function on their own?  Are the global markets capable of sustaining current price levels without…