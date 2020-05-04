GBPUSD Drops Back To Retest Breakout Level

By Orbex
The Pound sterling gave back some of the gains from late last week into Friday’s close.
GBPUSD was down 0.82% on the day as price settled near 1.2487.
This drop marks a retest of the breakout level which served as resistance.
A retest of this level for support could see price action to regain the bullish momentum.
The upside target at 1.2686 will be the next level of interest for buyers.
