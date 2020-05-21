21 May

GBPUSD Could Struggle To Breakout Above 1.2271

May 21, 2020

By Orbex

GBPUSD is maintaining a steady pace as the recent rally has pushed price to the technical resistance area of 1.2271.

The strong hidden divergence on the Stochastics points to a possible correction lower.

Given that GBPUSD has formed a bottom near 1.2100, this could be the downside in the currency pair.

But, we expect price action to remain range-bound within 1.2271 and 1.2100 in the short term.

Any breakout above 1.2271 will, of course, need to see a higher low forming above this level to validate any further upside gains.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
