14 May

GBPUSD Breaks Out Of Range, Will The Declines Resume?

May 14, 2020

By Orbex

The British pound sterling is looking to finally emerge from the sideways range.

This comes after price was trading below the lower support level of 1.2277.

A strong close below this level on a daily basis will confirm further declines.

There is also a head and shoulders pattern forming on the daily chart with the neckline support at 1.2277.

Thus, a close below this level will see the immediate downside to 1.2000 and potentially to the previous support area of 1.1878.

