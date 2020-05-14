GBPUSD Breaks Out Of Range, Will The Declines Resume?

By Orbex
The British pound sterling is looking to finally emerge from the sideways range.
This comes after price was trading below the lower support level of 1.2277.
A strong close below this level on a daily basis will confirm further declines.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
There is also a head and shoulders pattern forming on the daily chart with the neckline support at 1.2277.
Thus, a close below this level will see the immediate downside to 1.2000 and potentially to the previous support area of 1.1878.
By Orbex