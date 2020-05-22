22 May

GBPUSD Analysis: Steeper than forecast decline in UK retail sales bearish for GBPUSD

May 22, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Steeper than forecast decline in UK retail sales bearish for GBPUSD

UK retail sales fell in April more than expected: retail sales dropped in April 18.1% over month after 5.2% decline in March, when 15.8% decline was expected. This is bearish for GBPUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.2158
Stop loss Above 1.2228

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
Why Silver Stocks Should Be on Investors’ Radar May 22, 2020 - Technical analyst Clive Maund explains why he believes investors should be looking at silver right now. By The Gold Report - Source: Clive Maund for Streetwise Reports   05/21/2020 We are now entering the final part of the endgame of the…
Crude Cuts Get Another Saudi Boost as Oil Demand Begins to Show Signs of Life May 22, 2020 - Though gasoline demand remains historically weak, commuters are beginning to head back to their offices, opting for the isolation of their personal vehicles and abandoning public transit, reports McAlinden Research. The Energy Report - Source: McAlinden Research for Streetwise Reports…
Meet the struggling gold miners who are missing out on boom in the precious metal May 22, 2020 - By Sara Geenen, University of Antwerp and Boris Verbrugge, University of Antwerp In Mukungwe, Democratic Republic of Congo, thousands of young men and women live in makeshift huts. They have no access to sanitation or health facilities. They work as…