GBPUSD Analysis: Smaller than forecast UK GDP fall bullish for GBPUSD

Smaller than forecast UK GDP fall bullish for GBPUSD
UK gross domestic product’s fall was smaller than forecast: UK GDP fell 2% over quarter in Q1 after no change in last three months of 2019, when a 2.6% drop was expected. This is bullish for GBPUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.2313
|Stop loss
|Below 1.2257
