GBPUSD Analysis: Smaller than forecast UK GDP fall bullish for GBPUSD

May 13, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Smaller than forecast UK GDP fall bullish for GBPUSD

UK gross domestic product’s fall was smaller than forecast: UK GDP fell 2% over quarter in Q1 after no change in last three months of 2019, when a 2.6% drop was expected. This is bullish for GBPUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.2313
Stop loss Below 1.2257

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

