18 May

GBPUSD Analysis: Not as widespread as forecast UK house price decreases bullish for GBPUSD

May 18, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Not as widespread as forecast UK house price decreases bullish for GBPUSD

Minus 21 per cent of respondents reported a decline in UK house prices in April after 9% reported increases in March according to RICS House Price Balance survey, when a 25% of respondents were expected to report decreases. This is bullish for GBPUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.2140
Stop loss Below 1.2091

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
Natural Gas Stocks Ride Upcoming Wave of Oil Well Closures May 18, 2020 - McAlinden Research Partners reports that hedge funds that had been shorting natural gas have suddenly developed a strong appetite for natural gas stocks and bonds on the expectation that U.S. oil wells that generate gas as a by-product will close…
Tech and ESG are the “investment megatrends of the decade”: deVere CEO May 18, 2020 - By George Prior Technology and responsible investing will “inevitably be the top two megatrends” of the 2020s, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations. The bold, unambiguous message from deVere Group’s chief executive and…
Bitcoin halving Q&A: what it’s all about and what it means for the cryptocurrency May 14, 2020 - By Andrew Urquhart, University of Reading Bitcoin, the first and leading cryptocurrency in terms of trading volume and market capitalisation, went through its third “halving” on May 11 2020. This major adjustment to how the cryptocurrency operates has only happened…