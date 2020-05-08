08 May

GBPUSD Analysis: Better than forecast UK consumer sentiment bullish for GBPUSD

May 8, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Better than forecast UK consumer sentiment bullish for GBPUSD

UK consumer confidence improved marginally: GfK’s report said the Consumer Confidence index ticked up to -33 after remaining steady at -34 for April, when a reading of -37 was expected. Readings above 0 indicate optimism, below indicate pessimism. This is bullish for GBPUSD. However, the technical setup is bearish for GBPUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.2356
Stop loss Above 1.2404

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
Forecasting Crude Oil: Since 1998, This Method Has Been the Undefeated Champion May 8, 2020 - The battle between Elliott waves and supply/demand forecasting approach continues By Elliott Wave International In case you just landed on Earth via Martian spaceship, 2020 has seen the biggest crash in oil prices ever. This chart captures crude's three-month, 80%-plus…
Coronavirus: Another chance to transform the global food trade May 8, 2020 - By Rhonda Ferguson, York University, Canada For the second time this century, the interdependence of the global food supply is in sharp focus. In the first instance, the economic crisis of 2008 created high food prices and pushed an additional…
Junior Gold Miners Ready To Run May 8, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Both Gold and Silver Futures have been struggling to rally above recent high levels since the start of the global stock market collapse related to the COVID-19 virus event.  Yet, the Junior Gold Miners appear to be…