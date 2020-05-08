GBPUSD Analysis: Better than forecast UK consumer sentiment bullish for GBPUSD

By IFCMarkets
Better than forecast UK consumer sentiment bullish for GBPUSD
UK consumer confidence improved marginally: GfK’s report said the Consumer Confidence index ticked up to -33 after remaining steady at -34 for April, when a reading of -37 was expected. Readings above 0 indicate optimism, below indicate pessimism. This is bullish for GBPUSD. However, the technical setup is bearish for GBPUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.2356
|Stop loss
|Above 1.2404
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
