FR40 Analysis: Better than forecast French data bullish for FR40

By IFCMarkets

French economic data in the last couple of weeks painted a picture of an economy in dire straits but showing signs of easing of the steep downturn. According to Markit, France’s Manufacturing PMI increased to 40.3 in May of 2020 from a record low of 31.5 in April, better than market expectations of 36.1. And Services PMI increased to 29.4 in May of 2020 from a record low of 10.2 in April, when a reading of 27.8 was expected. Readings above 50 indicate activities expansion, below indicate contraction. So while contraction in private business sector continued it slowed. Better data are bullish for FR40. At the same time deterioration of France’s economic performance is a downside risk: France’s economy is on course to contract 20% over quarter in the second quarter, the INSEE official statistics agency estimates.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(50) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 4707.51
Stop loss Below 4189.58

