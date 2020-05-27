Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 27.05.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 1.0995, EURUSD has completed the descending impulse towards 1.0955. Possibly, the pair may trade upwards to reach 1.0975 and then fall to break 1.0944. Later, the market may continue moving inside the downtrend with the target at 1.0890.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 1.2360, GBPUSD is moving downwards Possibly, the pair may break 1.2313 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.2260. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to return to 1.2313 and test it from below.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is consolidating not far from the downside border. Possibly, the pair may break 70.60 and then continue trading inside the downtrend with the short-term target at 69.50. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 72.72.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished anther descending structure at 107.35, thus forming a new consolidation range. Today, the pair may grow towards 107.64 and then fall to break 107.30. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 106.66.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the descending wave at 0.9650, USDCHF is moving upwards to reach 0.9686. Later, the market may fall towards 0.9666, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. Possibly, the pair may break this range to the upside and continue growing with the target at 0.9720.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After forming another ascending wave at 0.6672, AUDUSD has completed the descending impulse to reach 0.6632 along with the correction towards 0.6655. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the downside and continue trading downwards with the target at 0.6585.





BRENT

Brent is consolidating not far from the upside border. Today, the pair may break 37.00 and then continue growing towards 39.00. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 30.50 and then resume trading inside the uptrend with the target at 45.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the correctional wave at 1710.10; right now, it is still consolidating close to the lows. Possibly, the pair may start another decline to reach 1700.00 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1719.38.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD continues growing towards 9023.00. Later, the market may correct to return to 8842.00 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 9400.00.





S&P 500

The Index is consolidating at the top. Today, the asset may fall to break 2988.8 and then continue the correction with the target at 2888.6.

