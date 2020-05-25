Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 25.05.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is still trading downwards to reach 1.0880. After reaching it, the pair may start consolidating. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct towards 1.0915; if to the downside – resume trading inside the downtrend with the target at 1.0825.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After reaching the predicted downside target at 1.2170, GBPUSD is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the pair may fall towards 1.2155. However, if the price breaks 1.2190 to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 1.2222 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2070.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is correcting to the upside towards 72.15. Later, the market may resume trading inside the downtrend with the short-term target at 69.50.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the ascending structure at 107.70, USDJPY is expected to start another decline to break 107.25. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the short-term target at 106.66.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9717. According to the main scenario, the price is expected to continue growing towards 0.9737. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 0.9669 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9750.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After reaching the correctional target at 0.6545, AUDUSD is expected to form a new descending structure towards 0.6478. Later, the market may start another correction to reach 0.6500 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6444.





BRENT

Brent is still consolidating around 35.15. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range down to 33.33 and then resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 39.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correctional wave at 1737.20, Gold is expected to form a new descending structure to break 1724.95. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 1710.10 and then start another growth with the target at 1750.00.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 9290.00 downwards and finishing another correctional structure at 8700.00, BTCUSD is expected to start a new growth to break 9300.00. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the target at 9800.00.





S&P 500

After failing to break 2900.0 downwards, the Index has rebounded to the upside; right now, it is growing to reach 2980.0. Possibly, today the pair may break this level and then continue trading upwards with the target at 3012.3.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.