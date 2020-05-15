15 May

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 15.05.2020

May 15, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking the consolidation range to the downside and reaching 1.0774, EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range around 1.0800. If later the price breaks this range to the upside at 1.0816, the market may choose an alternative scenario and start a new correction towards 1.0840; if to the downside – resume falling to break 1.0774 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.0733.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has finished the descending wave at 1.2165; right now, it is trying to correct towards 1.2249. After that, the instrument may resume trading inside the downtrend with the target at 1.2144.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has almost completed the correctional “Flag” at 74.47. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 73.40 and then continue trading inside the downtrend with the short-term target at 72.22.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is expected to correct towards 107.50. After that, the instrument may fall to break 107.10 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 106.60.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9733. Today, the pair may grow to break 0.9744 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9800.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is consolidating around 0.6444. According to the main scenario, the price may start another growth to reach 0.6488 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.6363.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent is moving upwards; it has already broken 30.70 to the upside. Possibly, the pair may continue growing to break 32.60 and then start another growth with the target at 36.10.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the ascending wave at 1734.50; right now, it is consolidating below this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside at 1727.00, the market may start a new correction towards 1713.50; if to the upside at 1735.00 – resume growing with the short-term target at 1745.00.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD has completed the ascending wave at 9900.00. Possibly, today the pair may start another correction to reach 9110.00 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 10300.00.

BITCOIN
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The Index is consolidating around 2826.2. The main scenario implies that the price fall to break 2790.3 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 2707.7.

S&P 500

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
