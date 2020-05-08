Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 08.05.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After expanding the consolidation range down to 1.0766, thus finishing this descending wave, EURUSD has completed a new ascending impulse at 1.0853. Possibly, today the pair may start a new correction towards 1.0810 and then form another ascending impulse with the short-term target at 1.0880.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1.2266, GBPUSD has finished the ascending impulse towards 1.2400. Today, the pair may correct this impulse and reach 1.2333. Later, the market may form the second ascending impulse with the short-term target at 1.2448.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the descending structure at 73.63, USDRUB is expected to consolidate around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 72.50; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure towards 74.00 and then continue the downtrend with the target at 71.30.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the ascending impulse at 106.60, USDJPY is consolidating around 106.40. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 106.15 and then return to 106.40. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading inside the downtrend with the target at 105.50; if to the upside – continue the correction to reach 106.80.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After expanding the range up to 0.9783, USDCHF has finished the descending impulse at 0.9715. Today, the pair may grow towards 0.9750 and then form the second descending impulse with the target at 0.9660.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After forming another consolidation range around 0.6455 and breaking it to the upside, AUDUSD has reached 0.6533; right now, it is consolidating close to these highs. According to the main scenario, the price is expected to break the range to the downside and resume falling with the target at 0.6455.





BRENT

Brent is still consolidating around 30.00. The main scenario implies that the price may expand the range down to 28.70 and then return to 30.00. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 27.00; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure towards 38.20.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1700.00 and reaching the target of the third wave at 1721.90, Gold is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may correct to return to 1700.00 and test it from above. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 1755.55.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After reaching its upside target at 10000.00, BTCUSD is consolidating above it. Today, the pair may correct to the downside and reach 9500.00. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 9750.00.





S&P 500

The Index continues trading upwards; it has broken the consolidation range to the upside. Possibly, today the pair may reach 2944.2 and then start the second descending impulse towards 2830.5, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 3160.2; if to the downside – continue the correction towards 2691.4.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.