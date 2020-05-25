Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 25.05.2020 (GOLD, USDCHF)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the consolidation range and updating the high, XAUUSD is falling. The next upside targets were inside the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 1798.90 and 1858.60 respectively, but the pair decided to test the previously-broken area. At the same time, there is a divergence on MACD, which indicates a possible correction towards 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 1690.70, 1645.40, and 1607.83 respectively.





In the H1 chart, the pair is falling towards 23.6% fibo at 1690.70. The resistance is the high 1764.86.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF continues the long-running correction between 38.2% and 61.8% fibo in the form of a Triangle inside a Flat. If the price breaks the resistance at 0.9743, the pair may continue growing to reach the high at 0.9901. Otherwise, the instrument may break the support at 0.9648 and then continue falling to reach 61.8% fibo at 0.9453.





In the H1 chart, the asset is correcting to the upside. After reaching 61.8% fibo, the correction has stopped. However, after a short-term pullback the instrument may rise to reach 76.0% fibo at 0.9749 and the high at 0.9784. The support is the low at 0.9638.

