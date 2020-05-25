25 May

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 25.05.2020 (GOLD, USDCHF)

May 25, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the consolidation range and updating the high, XAUUSD is falling. The next upside targets were inside the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 1798.90 and 1858.60 respectively, but the pair decided to test the previously-broken area. At the same time, there is a divergence on MACD, which indicates a possible correction towards 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 1690.70, 1645.40, and 1607.83 respectively.

GOLD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, the pair is falling towards 23.6% fibo at 1690.70. The resistance is the high 1764.86.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF continues the long-running correction between 38.2% and 61.8% fibo in the form of a Triangle inside a Flat. If the price breaks the resistance at 0.9743, the pair may continue growing to reach the high at 0.9901. Otherwise, the instrument may break the support at 0.9648 and then continue falling to reach 61.8% fibo at 0.9453.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, the asset is correcting to the upside. After reaching 61.8% fibo, the correction has stopped. However, after a short-term pullback the instrument may rise to reach 76.0% fibo at 0.9749 and the high at 0.9784. The support is the low at 0.9638.

USDCHF_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Ray Dalio Suggests USA Is Entering A Period Of Decline And New World Order May 25, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders We find it interesting how researchers attempt to compare history, sometimes ancient history, to the applicable functions of today’s world and to attempt to translate the decline of empires in the past to what is happening in today’s…
Europe’s Pandemic Dilemma May 25, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - In the ongoing battle against the global pandemic, belated responses will result in huge human costs and massive economic damage. In Europe, losses are climaxing in the 2nd quarter of 2020. Before advanced economies – including those…
Why Bear-Market Rallies Are So Tricky May 25, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - Many stock market investors believe that prices have already bottomed. Numerous banks, brokers and financial firms have issued statements saying as much. Indeed, the May Elliott Wave Theorist, a monthly publication which has offered analysis…