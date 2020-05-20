20 May

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 20.05.2020 (GBPUSD, EURJPY)

May 20, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we see in the H4 chart, after breaking 38.2% fibo, the descending correctional wave has failed to reach 50.0% fibo at 1.2030. The current growth may be considered as a new correction. Possibly, the pair may form another descending wave towards 50.0% and 61.8% fibo at 1.2030 and 1.1881 respectively. After completing this correction, the price is expected to start a new rising wave to reach the high at 1.2648.

GBPUSD_H4
The H1 chart shows a new ascending correction after the convergence on MACD, which has already reached 38.2%. In the nearest future, the pair may form a slight pullback, after which the instrument may continue growing towards 50.0% and 61.8% fibo at 1.2357 and 1.2424 respectively. the support is the low at 1.2072.

GBPUSD_H1
EURJPY, “Euro vs. Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, EURJPY broke the resistance at 117.54, which may indicate the mid-term trend reversal. Another signal in favor of a new rising movement was a convergence on MACD. The current growth may be considered as an ascending correction. The price has already reached 38.2% fibo and may later continue moving towards 50.0% and 61.8% fibo at 118.63 and 119.63 respectively. The support is the low at 114.40.

EURJPY_H4
The H1 chart shows more detailed structure of the current ascending tendency after the convergence on MACD. After reaching 38.2% fibo, the pair is trying to fix above it for further stable growth.

EURJPY_H1

