04 May

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 04.05.2020 (GOLD, USDCHF)

May 4, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after falling and reaching 23.6% fibo, XAUUSD is moving towards the high at 1747.77. If the price breaks it, the pair may continue its growth to reach the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 1798.90 and 1858.60 respectively. At the same time, one should note that the rising impulse was slowed down as it was approaching the high. In this case, there is a high probability of a new descending wave with the targets at 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 1634.40 and 1599.50 respectively.

GOLD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On H1, after a decline and another test of 23.6% Fibo, the quotations are heading for 1747.77, but this may be just a short-time pullback after a momentum of decline.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GOLD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the last escape of the quotations from the upper border of the consolidation triangle was hardly a success. The quotations formed a strong momentum of a decline, hinting on possible extension of the correctional phase. The potential goal of the decline is 61.8% (0.9453) Fibo; after it is broken away, the decline may go on to 76.0% (0.9350).

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On H1, there is a short-term pullback after a momentum of a decline to the local lows. The aim of the pullback may be at the current resistance level of 0.9672. After the correction is over, the quotations may go on declining. The next goals of the decline are in the post-correctional extension range of 138.2-161.8% (0.9512-0.9462) Fibo.

USDCHF_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Bitcoin Trades Like the S&P 500, and is Testing Resistance May 4, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - If you pay attention to the trends taking place on the Weekly Bitcoin chart, you’ll notice that it has reacted to the global market Covid-19 trends almost exclusively since the beginning of 2020.  After the end of…
Gold: $6,600 or $22,000 May 4, 2020 - Bob Moriarty of 321gold discusses economic collapse and gold. By The Gold Report - Source: Bob Moriarty for Streetwise Reports   05/03/2020 I like to read. I read fast and that helps. I can't quite come to grips with all these…
Oil price: futures markets warn it won’t recover after coronavirus May 2, 2020 - By Mark Shackleton, Lancaster University West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude went negative for the first time in history this month as oil traders got stuck between a mammoth oversupply and lack of places to store it. The international price of…