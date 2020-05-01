Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 01.05.2020 (BITCOIN, ETHEREUM)

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is forming a stable rising tendency and has already reached 76.0% fibo. At the same time, the MACD indicator is forming a divergence, which hints at possible reversal or a pullback. The support is 61.8% fibo at 8000.00. A breakout of this level will be another signal in favor of the trend reversal. However, if the current tendency continues, the next rising impulse may be heading towards the fractal resistance at 10505.60.





In the H1 chart, the descending impulse has reached 50.0% fibo and may yet continue towards 61.8% fibo at 8266.20. If the pair continues moving upwards, the next short-term target will be the high at 9471.10.





ETHUSD, “Ethereum vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the previous high, another rising impulse has reached 61.8% fibo. The next upside target is 76.0% fibo at 241.10. However, considering the divergence on MACD, the pair may reverse soon. The support is 50.0% fibo at 189.60. A breakout of this level will be the key signal in favor of the trend reversal.





In the H1 chart, the price is correcting downwards to reach 38.2% fibo and may later form a new descending impulse towards 50.0% fibo at 197.12. Still, the target of the next rising impulse will be the high at 227.46.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.