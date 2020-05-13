Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to speak today

Today the US dollar index fell slightly for the second day in a row amid the discussion of negative interest rates by the US authorities. Earlier, US President Donald Trump called on the Fed to lower the base rate to a negative value. In his opinion, this will greatly simplify the refinancing of public debt and help the development of the economy. Now the rate is + 0.25%. The next Fed meeting will be on June 10th. Resolve of negative rates proponents is supported by the extremely low inflation. In April, it amounted to only 0.3% in annual terms. Thus, the allocation of financial assistance to corporations ($ 2.3 trillion) did not adversely affect consumer prices. In theory, negative rates can weaken the dollar. Investors are waiting for today’s speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his opinion on monetary policy. It will start at 15-00 CET. The New Zealand dollar depreciated today after the regular meeting of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). The RBNZ kept the rate (+ 0.25%), but announced the possibility of its further reduction, and also doubled the amount of emissions (quantitative easing) in order to provide financial assistance to the national economy.