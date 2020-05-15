EURUSD Drops Below 1.0811 Support

By Orbex

The euro currency continues to extend declines. The support level near 1.0811 was lost.

In the process, price action is forming a potential head and shoulders pattern.

The neckline support is forming at the 1.0793 level. Currently, prices have bounced back off this level which could see a right shoulder forming.

If this is validated, further declines are expected in the near term.

We expect the downside target to be at least 1.0739 on a successful head and shoulders pattern if it forms.

By Orbex