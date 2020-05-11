EURUSD Analysis: Worse than forecast Italy’s industrial production bearish for EURUSD

By IFCMarkets
Worse than forecast Italy’s industrial production bearish for EURUSD
Italy’s industrial production fell in March more than expected : industrial production fell 28.4% in March after 1% decline in prior month, when a 20% drop was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.0808
|Stop loss
|Below 1.0849
