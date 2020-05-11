11 May

EURUSD Analysis: Worse than forecast Italy’s industrial production bearish for EURUSD

May 11, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Worse than forecast Italy’s industrial production bearish for EURUSD

Italy’s industrial production fell in March more than expected : industrial production fell 28.4% in March after 1% decline in prior month, when a 20% drop was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.0808
Stop loss Below 1.0849

