EURUSD Analysis: Steeper than forecast decline in German wholesale prices bearish for EURUSD

Steeper than forecast decline in German wholesale prices bearish for EURUSD
Wholesale prices in Germany fell in April more than expected: the Wholesale Price Index fell 1.4% in April after 0.4% decline in March, when 0.3% decline was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.0775
|Stop loss
|Above 1.0819
