EURUSD Analysis: Steeper than forecast decline in German wholesale prices bearish for EURUSD

May 14, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Steeper than forecast decline in German wholesale prices bearish for EURUSD

Wholesale prices in Germany fell in April more than expected: the Wholesale Price Index fell 1.4% in April after 0.4% decline in March, when 0.3% decline was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.0775
Stop loss Above 1.0819

