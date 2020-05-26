EURUSD Analysis: Recovering GfK index bullish for EURUSD

By IFCMarkets
Recovering GfK index bullish for EURUSD
GfK consumer confidence index recovered slightly in May: GfK consumer climate index edged up from -23.1 points in April to -18.9 points in May, when an increase to -19.1 was expected. This is bullish for EURUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Neutral
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.0971
|Stop loss
|Below 1.0905
