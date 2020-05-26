26 May

EURUSD Analysis: Recovering GfK index bullish for EURUSD

May 26, 2020

By IFCMarkets

GfK consumer confidence index recovered slightly in May: GfK consumer climate index edged up from -23.1 points in April to -18.9 points in May, when an increase to -19.1 was expected. This is bullish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Neutral
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.0971
Stop loss Below 1.0905

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

