EURUSD Analysis: Easing of euro-zone manufacturing downturn bullish for EURUSD

By IFCMarkets
Easing of euro-zone manufacturing downturn bullish for EURUSD
Euro-zone’s manufacturing activity contraction slowed in May: Markit reported Manufacturing PMI rose to 39.5 from 33.4 in April, when an increase to 38 was expected. Readings above 50.0 indicate industry expansion, below indicate contraction. This is bullish for EURUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.1003
|Stop loss
|Below 1.0952
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
