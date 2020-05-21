21 May

EURUSD Analysis: Easing of euro-zone manufacturing downturn bullish for EURUSD

May 21, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Easing of euro-zone manufacturing downturn bullish for EURUSD

Euro-zone’s manufacturing activity contraction slowed in May: Markit reported Manufacturing PMI rose to 39.5 from 33.4 in April, when an increase to 38 was expected. Readings above 50.0 indicate industry expansion, below indicate contraction. This is bullish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.1003
Stop loss Below 1.0952

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Forex and Currency News
China’s ‘Two Sessions’ herald rebound of economy May 20, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - As the coronavirus fallout is spreading in Western economies, China’s rebound has begun. Global recovery requires global cooperation, however. Today, international interest in the annual Two Sessions of China’s top legislative and political advisory bodies -…
Gold, Silver, Miners Teater On The Brink Of A Breakout May 20, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - This week has been a wild and emotional one and it’s just started! With Monday’s big pop in the stock indexes, the big rally was based on vaccine news and bullish comments from the fed, convincing most…
And Here Comes Whirlaway!: What Silver and the Horse Have in Common May 19, 2020 - Sector expert Michael Ballanger anticipates the come-from-behind winning run of silver. By The Gold Report - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   05/18/2020 In the late 1930s, a young stallion was born in Lexington, Ky., at the legendary Calumet Farm,…