06 May

EURUSD Analysis: Contracting service sector in euro-zone bearish for EURUSD

May 6, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Euro-zone’s Service PMI final reading confirmed the sector continued contracting: Markit report indicated the services PMI ticked up to 12 after falling to 11.7 in March. Readings above 50.0 mean industry expansion, below indicate contraction. This is bearish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Neutral
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.0781
Stop loss Above 1.0841

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

