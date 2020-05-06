EURUSD Analysis: Contracting service sector in euro-zone bearish for EURUSD

By IFCMarkets
Contracting service sector in euro-zone bearish for EURUSD
Euro-zone’s Service PMI final reading confirmed the sector continued contracting: Markit report indicated the services PMI ticked up to 12 after falling to 11.7 in March. Readings above 50.0 mean industry expansion, below indicate contraction. This is bearish for EURUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Neutral
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.0781
|Stop loss
|Above 1.0841
